Putin considers Moscow as best place to meet with Zelensky

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Moscow the best place for a possible meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

"Next time, if someone really wants to meet with us, we are ready. The best place for this is the capital of Russia, the hero city of Moscow," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, at a press conference following his visit to China, Putin said he was ready to invite Zelensky to come to Moscow if the latter was ready for such a meeting. However, Zelensky, speaking at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, declined the offer.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.