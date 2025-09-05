Restoring Russia-US cultural ties still ahead — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia and the US have not yet reached the point of restoring ties in culture and sports, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Things have not yet gotten to that point," he said, replying to a question on the matter. The Kremlin official explained that with the past US administration, too much damage was caused to the relations between the two countries and time is needed "to get out of a complete stupor."

