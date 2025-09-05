Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow for talks, not capitulation — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Vladimir Zelensky to Moscow to have a conversation, not to surrender, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He was invited to Moscow to talk, not to capitulate," Peskov said.

When asked why Moscow was chosen, he replied that "it was Putin’s proposal."

"It was his proposal, and we see that it was rejected by Zelensky personally, through his foreign minister," he said.

Commenting on a possible meeting, Peskov said that "serious homework should be done first."

At a press conference following his visit to China, Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow for a meeting. Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga called Putin's proposal "unacceptable."