Russia-US relations cannot normalize quickly, patience is needed — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington have "significantly deteriorated" as a result of the policies of former US President Joe Biden’s administration, and the ongoing normalization process will be lengthy and requires patience, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The process of normalizing Russian-US relations is moving slowly, and it cannot move quickly because of the strong inertia at play," Peskov told Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

He stressed that ties between Moscow and Washington "have significantly deteriorated due to the 'efforts' of the previous US administration." "It will be difficult to repair this, and the process will be lengthy. Patience is necessary," Peskov concluded.