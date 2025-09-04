Putin meets with Politburo member of Central Committee of Communist Party of China

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Li Hongzhong, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Li Hongzhong was appointed to the post of co-chairman of the Russian-Chinese Friendship, Peace and Development Committee in March. According to Boris Titov, Russia’s president special representative for relations with international organizations for achieving sustainable development goals, such a decision greatly increased the status of the organization on the part of China — it demonstrates the importance for Beijing of friendly relations with Moscow in the current world order.

This is not the first Putin’s contact with the PRC officials in recent days. The Russian president flew to Vladivostok from China, where he was on a four-day visit. There, the Russian leader also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting with Li Hongzhong was organized on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Li Hongzhong, along with other foreign guests and Putin, will take part in tomorrow's plenary session.

