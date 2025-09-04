Putin thanks Chinese leadership for visa-free travel for Russians

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked to convey his gratitude to Chinese leader Xi Jinping for unilaterally abolishing the visa regime for Russian citizens.

"But I would very much ask you to convey to him (Xi Jinping - TASS) my best wishes and gratitude for this decision (to abolish visas for Russians - TASS), because it is not an ordinary decision, it affects, without exaggeration, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of our citizens," Putin said at a meeting with Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The Russian leader noted that he and Li Hongzhong arrived in Vladivostok from China at the same time.

Putin also asked to convey his best wishes and gratitude to the Chinese leadership and Xi Jinping for the warm welcome and organization of the work, as well as to once again congratulate Beijing on the brilliant conduct of the SCO and the initiatives put forward by the Chinese president. "As I have already said, all of them are large-scale and timely," Putin said.