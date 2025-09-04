Ten families from Russia, Ukraine reunite on Belarusian-Ukrainian border

MINSK, September 4. /TASS/. Five families from Russia and another five from Ukraine were reunited with their loved ones at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border as part of a deal facilitated by Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova, a TASS correspondent reported.

"All our events, including humanitarian ones, are conducted on a reciprocal basis. Today, five people from each side took part in the family reunification process," the Russian human rights commissioner told reporters.

The reunion took place in Belarus’s Gomel Region with the participation of representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Belarusian officials.

At the same time, the date of the return of residents of Russia’s Kursk Region from Ukraine’s Sumy Region has not yet been determined, Moskalkova said. "Unfortunately, the date has not been set, and dialogue on their return is still ongoing. Of course, these people must be brought back. We expect nothing else, because under international law and the Geneva Convention, civilians taken out of a combat zone must be returned to their families and loved ones in their homeland," she noted in response to a TASS question.

Earlier, Alexander Khinshtein, acting governor of the Kursk Region, reported that 23 residents of the area remain in Ukraine’s Sumy Region.