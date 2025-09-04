MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The potential transfer of long-range missiles by the so-called "coalition of the willing" to the Kiev regime may signal their efforts to further scrutinize Russia's air defense capabilities. Military analyst Vitaly Kiselev highlighted this perspective on the Soloviev Live channel, noting that such actions echo previous attempts with long-range drones that have targeted Russian cities.

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that member countries of this coalition expressed their readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missile systems. This announcement followed a statement from the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, issued after a virtual meeting of the coalition.

"The deployment of long-range missiles serves as a strategic move to observe how our air defenses, electronic warfare systems, radars, and other defenses respond and adapt," Kiselev explained. "From space surveillance to battlefield monitoring, Western countries are carefully analyzing how they might defend themselves, especially considering recent long-range drone strikes on Russian territory. They are approaching this with caution and meticulous analysis. We must take this very seriously."

On September 4, a meeting of coalition members was held in Paris, where discussions reportedly focused on security guarantees for Ukraine. While the exact number of participants remains undisclosed, French President Emmanuel Macron previously stated that the coalition now includes 30 member countries.