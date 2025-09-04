EEF forum program says Putin's plenary session to run for two hours

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to run a minimum of two hours, according to the program, which was reviewed by TASS.

It states that actually, there is no limit to how long it could last.

The plenary session will also be attended by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Hongzhong.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place this year in Vladivostok on September 3-6. Its overarching theme is "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program includes more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven blocks. The forum will be attended by over 4,500 people from more than 70 countries and territories. The EEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.

TASS is the general information partner of the forum.