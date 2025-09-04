Putin met with Laos’ prime minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a meeting with Sonexay Siphandone, the Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, on the sidelines of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) being held on Russky Island. Siphandone is leading the Laotian delegation at the forum and is scheduled to deliver a speech during the plenary session on September 5.

President Putin maintains regular contact with his Laotian counterparts. The most recent meeting occurred on July 31 at the Kremlin, when he discussed bilateral relations with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith. Additionally, the leaders last communicated on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2024.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.