BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to raise the level of negotiations with Ukraine, but Kiev needs to resolve the issue of Vladimir Zelensky’s illegitimacy as president, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following his visit to China.

The head of state commented on American leader Donald Trump’s request to hold a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, called the results of his trip to China positive and useful, and spoke about the mutually beneficial nature of the Power of Siberia-2 project.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the head of state.

About his China visit

Being in China for so long gave him the chance to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping several times in an informal setting and discuss pressing issues: "And this turned out to be very important and very useful."

The results of the visit to China and the SCO summit are "very positive": "The unity of all those gathered is a very important demonstration of a positive attitude and confidence that we will be able to achieve our goals."

Xi Jinping's initiative on global governance is important: "It seems to me that it is very timely."

About the Power of Siberia-2

The agreements with Beijing on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline are mutually beneficial: "There is no charity on either side."

International energy demand is growing, including in China: "Our partners and I have been discussing this for a long time. There were several routes, they have pros and cons. And the negotiations have been going on for a long time, for more than a year."

Pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China will be able to reach 100 billion cubic meters.

"Of course, these [new agreements] will create competitive advantages for our Chinese friends, because, I repeat, they will receive the product at weighted market prices, not at some inflated prices, as we see now in the Eurozone."

The special military operation

Russia is pushing ahead in its special military operation at different speeds in different areas, while the enemy is trying to "plug holes" by "transferring the most capable units from one area that is quite difficult for him to other combat areas that he considers more critical."

All groups of the Russian army are advancing successfully: "They are advancing successfully at different rates, but in almost all directions."

The Ukrainian army is incapable of conducting large-scale offensive operations and is trying to hold the line, but "we cannot relax."

"The reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are dwindling, and combat-ready units are staffed today at no more than 47-48%. The situation has reached its most critical point."

On the negotiations on Ukraine

The West is to blame for the tragedy in Ukraine, which "brought the situation to this, completely ignoring Russia's security interests."

Ukraine has the right to choose its own security system: "But it also means that the security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of another country, in this case the Russian Federation."

The issue of "security guarantees to Ukraine in exchange for territories" has never been raised.

Back in 2022, Russia offered Ukraine to withdraw troops from Donbass and end the conflict: "But after we withdrew troops from Kiev at the urging of our Western European colleagues, the situation immediately changed, and we were told, almost verbatim: ‘Now we will fight until you rip our heads off, or until we rip yours off."

Russia is ready to raise the level of negotiations with Ukraine: "The result is important."

Kiev needs a referendum on the issue of territories, this requires the lifting of martial law, and, therefore, elections.

About the possibility of meeting with Zelensky

Trump asked Putin to hold a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky: "I said ‘Yes, it's possible. In the end, if Zelensky is ready, let him come to Moscow.

"As for possible meetings with Mr. Zelensky, I have already talked about this. In general, I have never ruled out the possibility of such a meeting."

Holding a meeting with Zelensky in his current status is a "path to nowhere."

About the insults from Merz

The insults from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are an unsuccessful attempt to remove from the West "the responsibility for the tragedy that is currently taking place in Ukraine.

"The events in Ukraine are only an excuse to resolve economic issues in relation to some states economic ties which are not satisfactory to some."

About Russian assets and the global economy

In the West, "some wise people" do not want to take frozen Russian assets: "They understand that this will completely destroy all the principles of international economic financial activity and will undoubtedly cause great harm to the entire global economy and international finance."

There are problems in global trade, "it needs to be solved with the help of the negotiation process.".