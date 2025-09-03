Putin begins meeting with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, according to a TASS correspondent. The talks are taking place in Beijing on the sidelines of commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. This engagement represents the final bilateral meeting on Putin’s schedule for today; however, additional, possibly brief, contacts cannot be ruled out.

This meeting is the first since Luong Cuong assumed the presidency in October 2024. It also marks Putin's second interaction with Vietnam's leadership in recent days, following his conversation with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 1 in Tianjin.