Russia, China, North Korea in no conspiracy against US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia, China, and North Korea are not engaged in any conspiracy against the United States, and the Kremlin hopes that President Donald Trump’s remarks on this subject were not meant seriously, stated Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We hope this was said in a figurative sense, since no one is plotting anything," Peskov emphasized. "Russia’s relations with its Eastern partners — particularly China and North Korea — and its cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the SCO and BRICS, are conducted for the benefit of all participants, not aimed against anyone," he added.

Earlier, Trump, commenting on the military parade in Beijing, asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to convey his regards to Putin and Kim Jong Un. "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social.