Air defenses down 105 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight — top brass

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on September 2 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 3 (between 8:00 p.m. GMT on September 2 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on September 3), air defenses intercepted and destroyed 105 Ukrainian fixed-wing: 25 over the Rostov Region, 24 over the Bryansk Region, 20 over the Krasnodar Region, 15 over the Black Sea, ten over the Kaluga Region, eight over Crimea, two over the Sea of Azov, and one over the Smolensk Region," the statement said.