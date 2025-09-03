Kiev troops shell DPR 36 times in past day

DONETSK,September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out at least 36 separate shelling attacks, targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, killing two people, the department on documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR office of the head and government said early on Wednesday.

"A total of 36 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the past 24 hours. No civilian casualties have been reported," the authority said in its daily bulletin.

In all, 40 various munitions were fired towards various DPR cities and towns. All attacks targeted the Gorlovka area. Two houses and a civilian vehicle were damaged.