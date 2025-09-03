Putin arrives to military parade in Beijing

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, hosting a massive parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Apart from Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Russian leader, the event will be attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the heads of states and governments of 24 other countries.

According to the schedule, the parade will last for 70 minutes. The People's Liberation Army of China will showcase its traditional and new types of troops, 45 military units in total. The public will have a chance to see Chinese advanced missile systems, tanks, aircraft and unmanned systems.

Putin began his four-day visit to China on August 31. After that, he will fly to Vladivostok to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum.