Putin holds brief conversation with Chinese, North Korean leaders on way to Beijing parade

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held brief conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the way to grandstands of the military parade in Beijing, a TASS correspondent reported.

Putin, as the main guest of the parade, was the last to arrive. After a handshake with Xi Jinping, they jointly went to the photographing ceremony. From there, the delegates walked the red carpet to grandstands on the Tiananmen Square.

The Russian president walked on the right from Xi Jiping and on the left from the North Korean leader, and they exchanged several phrases. After that, they took their seats at the main grandstand of the parade.