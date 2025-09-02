Russia expects its partners to speak in favor of dialogue with US on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow expects its partners to come up with statements in support of the Russian-US dialogue on Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesia’s Kompas newspaper.

"Of course, we would like to see our friends make statements in support of the Russia-US dialogue on Ukraine," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov went on to say that Russia welcomes "all constructive initiatives, including the initiatives coming from our partners in the Global South and the Global East."