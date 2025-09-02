{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian regions in three hours

Ten drones were destroyed over the Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones were shot down over several Russian regions and the Black Sea in a span of three hours on Tuesday evening, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT) on September 2, Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 27 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: ten over the Black Sea, seven over the Republic of Crimean, seven over the Rostov Region, two over the Bryansk Region, and one over the Belgorod Region," it said.

Military operation in Ukraine
Putin may meet with Kim Jong Un after military parade in Beijing
Vladimir Putin’s schedule also includes other bilateral meetings, including with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso
Ukraine loses about 1,245 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline positions, striking the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade near Dimitrov
Press review: Putin highlights SCO role in Eurasian security as US PMCs may back Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 2nd
WTO chief warns world trade could experience effects of tariffs in 2026
WTO economists lowered their forecast for global trade growth in 2026 to 1.8%, compared to the previously expected 2.5%
Russia respects Serbia’s independent foreign policy course — Putin
The Russian president said that he was happy to speak with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in person and discuss both bilateral and regional affairs
North Korea's Kim taking 20-hour train ride to China for his first-ever multilateral event
In Beijing, Kim Jong Un will attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II
US faces TNT shortage amid conflict in Ukraine — NYT
The newspaper notes this shortage could have wider economic consequences, as TNT is used in mining operations for construction materials
Russia completes creation of Mozhayets-6 satellite from orbital ‘squadron’
The Mozhayets satellites were designed and created by the A.F. Mozhaisky Military Space Academy together with enterprises of the rocket and space industry
Egypt refuses to guard UK embassy in response to London protests
The United Kingdom announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Cairo on August 31 after the Egyptian authorities removed concrete security barriers that protected the embassy building
US administration plans to rebrand Pentagon as 'Department of War' — newspaper
Restoring the department's name could be done by an act of Congress, but the White House is considering other avenues to make the change, the newspaper notes
Trilateral summit of Russia, China, Mongolia kicks off in Beijing
The previous trilateral summit took place on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in 2022
Austria’s former top diplomat opens up about having to leave her home country
Karin Kneissl said she left Austria in 2020
Russia’s Pacific Fleet demonstrates strong combat readiness — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, strengthening defense capabilities in the Far East and a broader maritime buildup in the Pacific are among Russia’s priorities against the backdrop of Japan’s growing militarism
Flightradar refutes reports about GPS system failure in von der Leyen’s plane
The Financial Times reported earlier that the GPS system of her plane failed when it was flying to Bulgaria
Ukraine’s SBU registers investigation into US journalist Lira’s murder — lawmaker
SBU chief Vasily Malyuk refuses to recognize that the journalist was subjected to torture and extortion while in custody, Alexander Dubinsky said
Kiev loses 17,000 soldiers, mercenaries in August in battles near LPR — expert
The greatest depletion of enemy manpower occurred in the area overseen by Battlegroup West
Russia expects its partners to speak in favor of dialogue with US on Ukraine — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, Russia welcomes all constructive initiatives, including the initiatives coming from our partners in the Global South and the Global East
Putin suggests Europe halt gas supplies to Ukraine in response to pipeline attacks
In the conversation, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico mentioned that Bratislava has taken a firm stance against Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure
Serbia, Russia agree to jointly resolve issue of US sanctions against NIS — Vucic
On January 10, the US Treasury Department added Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and more than 20 subsidiaries, including NIS, to the sanctions list
Russian troops liberate Pervoye Maya community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island may become a pilot zone of cooperation between Russia and China
During the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, an Action Plan for the implementation of a unified concept for the development of Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island in the Khabarovsk region was signed
Eurotroika demands that Iran hold direct talks with US — cabinet spokesperson
According to Fatemeh Mohajerani, Iran will decide on whether to continue talks with the United States based on its own interests, while the European countries, she argued, are thinking of their wellbeing less as they choose to project their problems onto others
Iran open to US nuclear talks, but rejects unacceptable conditions — security official
According to Ali Larijani, Iran advocates for constructive dialogue
China to match Turkey in popularity after visa abolition for Russians — tourism union
The long-awaited introduction of visa-free entry for Russians in September 2025 will be a historic moment for the entire tourism market, the Russian Union of Travel Industry said
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 80.59 rubles for September 3
The official euro exchange rate has been lowered by 55 kopecks to 93.8373 rubles
Trump says follows steps by Moscow, Kiev, promises to take action soon
The US President mentioned possible consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not meet with Vladimir Zelensky, assuring that such consequences would definitely follow
Bank of Russia identifies over 9,000 financial scams in 2024
Fraudsters most often attract clients via social media and person-to-person consultations on Telegram channels
Putin, Xi take walk around Chinese leader’s residence
The Zhongnanhai residence is one of the ancient palace and park complexes in downtown Beijing
NATO expansion and response to attacks on energy sites: what Putin told Fico
The Slovak PM compared the European Union to a "toad on the bottom of a well," which sees nothing around it
EU displays double standards in its approaches to Ukraine and Gaza — top Slovak diplomat
Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar emphasized that this affects international trust in Europeans
Gold price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $3,600 per troy ounce
By 10:27 p.m. Moscow time, the gold price had narrowed gains to 0.93% reaching $3,598 per troy ounce
Houthi say they attacked Israeli defense ministry’s building in Tel Aviv
According to the Houthi spokesman, the missile hit the target and Israeli air defense systems "failed to intercept it."
Russia, India negotiating expanding supplies of S-400 missile systems — official
Dmitry Shugayev noted that another area of cooperation is supplies of Su-57 fighter jets
Unauthorized protests involving over 19,500 take place in Serbia — Interior Ministry
The ministry reported that some protesters wore masks and shouted offensive insults at police officers during the disturbances
Fuel oil slick in Black Sea breaks up into several fragments
The total area of oil products has slightly decreased
Gerasimov sums up results of 2025 spring-summer campaign, longer-term tasks
The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stressed that the strategic initiative currently rests entirely with Russian forces
Trump to announce relocation of US Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
This decision was made by Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, in 2023
Chancellor Merz says German in conflict with Russia
The German leader stressed that Russia is allegedly "destabilizing a large part" of Germany and conducting intervention operations through social networks
Trump says not done working to stop bloodshed in Ukraine
US President again described the conflict in Ukraine as a "war that makes no sense"
Trump sees no challenge to US in Putin, Kim attending parade in China
The large-scale military parade will be held on September 3 in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square
Construction of Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to take up to five years — expert
The agreement on Power of Siberia 2 stipulates supplies during 30 years, the price being lower than for Europe
Russia eyeing joint Arctic projects with China, US — Dmitriev
"We see that projects should not be divided there into Russian-Chinese or Russian-US," Kirill Dmitriev noted
Trump earns more in cryptocurrency in one day than he did in real estate in entire life
The trading debut was the biggest financial success for the US president's family since his inauguration
Putin praises Belarus as ‘irreplaceable’ for Russia
The Russian leader highlighted that the countries had very close inter-state relations
CSTO Rapid Reaction Forces to conduct joint operation as part of 2025 drills
In total, more than 2,000 servicemen and over 450 units of weapons, military and specialized equipment are participating
Russia ready to discuss construction of new railways with Mongolia — transport minister
Freight traffic on Mongolian railways is on the rise, Andrey Nikitin noted
West may lose in confrontation with SCO — Finnish president
According to Alexander Stubb, the SCO seeks to "undermine the unity" of Western countries
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russia’s Rostov Region
Governor Yury Slyusar said that an unexploded shell was found in an apartment after the attack
Gas pipeline from Russia through Mongolia to China project of millennium — PM
This refers to the 'western route' called Power of Siberia 2, which involves the construction of a gas pipeline to China from already developed and promising deposits in Western Siberia through the territory of Mongolia
US opens fire at ship carrying drugs near Venezuela — Trump
According to the New York Times, US President has secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels
Russia working on possibility of using QR codes, Mir cards in China — VTB chief executive
Cards are used less in the country, Andrey Kostin noted, adding though that "the Mir card could also become demanded"
Kremlin clarifies why Fico compared EU to 'frog in a well'
Dmitry Peskov noted that Fico’s remark was allegorical
SCO summit shows geopolitical pecking order starts in East, not West — Bulgarian expert
"Europe is now taking a backseat in global politics, and its importance and real impact on world processes are declining," Boyan Chukov said
VEB.RF to invest $65.7 bln into joint Russian-Chinese projects
CEO Igor Shuvalov said this primarily refers to projects in oil and gas and chemical industry, woodworking, construction, and creation of logistical centers
FACTBOX: What is known about Eastern Economic Forum
The program of the 10th anniversary Eastern Economic Forum will feature more than 100 thematic sessions, with panel sessions, roundtables, and business dialogues among them
Republika Srpska elects new government headed by Savo Minic
The new prime minister also emphasized that the ministers will be required to submit a 100-day action plan and guarantee its implementation in writing
Egypt refuses to supply arms to Ukraine despite US’ pressure
Representatives of the United States and Egypt did not confirm to the newspaper information about the negotiations on this matter
Rubio confirms 'lethal strike' on drug-carrying boat off Venezuela
Washington claims that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is part of the Cartel de los Soles, whose existence Caracas denies
Searches for China flights surge in Russia amid visa announcement — online service
The top three destinations are Beijing, Harbin, and Guangzhou
Trump says India has offered to cut tariffs on US goods 'to nothing'
According to the US president, New Delhi should have made this decision many years ago
Russia, Pakistan working to launch direct flights — Transport Ministry
In October, a test train from Karachi to Moscow and Minsk will be launched
Kremlin to provide details on talks with Witkoff after he briefs US President Trump
After the meeting, Yury Ushakov said that Steve Witkoff had received some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and in turn, reciprocal signals had been received from US President Donald Trump
Power of Siberia 2 to be the largest project in gas industry — Gazprom
Issues related to financing of gas pipeline construction and commercial terms of supplies will be discussed and updated now, CEO of the Russian gas holding Gazprom Alexey Miller added
Putin to set out on four-day visit to China
The Russian president will be accompanied by a "fundamental" delegation consisting of almost all of the cabinet members and representatives of large companies
Putin, Trump yet to reach agreement on meeting with Zelensky — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that there are no concrete proposals to raise the level of representatives at the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations yet
Tokyo lays groundwork for new territorial claims against Moscow — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board chairman, pointed out that this directly affects Russia’s national security interests
Indian PM praises his meeting with Putin on sidelines of SCO summit as 'excellent'
Narendra Modi noted that the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine
Gerasimov reviews six operational directions of Russia’s special military operation
Analysis of the situation of Ukrainian forces shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary concentrated all efforts on slowing the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, while sustaining heavy losses, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stated
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 40 Ukrainian UAV control posts over past day
Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an M113 armored personnel carrier
Trump says US no longer spending funds on aid to Kiev
Donald Trump noted that the United States now sells equipment to NATO
China to celebrate anniversary of victory in World Anti-Fascist War with parade
According to the organizers, the parade will involve over 10,000 people, as well as hundreds of planes and military vehicles
Russia counts on continuation of negotiations with Ukraine — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that three rounds took place in Istanbul, and certain progress was made on humanitarian issues
Dry cargo ship is in distress near Odessa, presumably after hitting sea mine
There have been no official comments from the authorities
Agreement on Power of Siberia designed for thirty years — Gazprom
CEO Alexey Miller refrained from indicating the currency of payment
China’s potatoes exports to Russia up by 4.2 times in 2025 — Russian watchdog
Accordung to the report, about 633,000 tons of fruit and vegetable products are supplied to Russia annually
Bloomberg hails Power of Siberia 2 agreement as diplomatic victory for Putin
According to the news agency, progress on Power of Siberia 2 sets a new standard for strategic relations between Russia and China
SCO development of no concern to Trump
US President emphasized that the US has "the strongest military in the world"
Ukrainian losses in special op zone amount to about 1,295 troops in 24 hours — top brass
Units from Battlegroup South liberated the locality of Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Houthis report attacking Israeli General Staff headquarters
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea, Ben Gurion Airport, the seaport of Ashdod, and a power plant in Tel Aviv were also struck
West abuses role of dollar to suppress rivals — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that the West was doing everything possible to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world and preserve its dominance
China ready to work with Russia to promote fairer system of global governance — Xi Jinping
According to the Chinese president, in recent years, Beijing and Moscow have achieved fruitful results in terms of multilateral cooperation
China reaffirms its firm position on Ukraine — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed that China maintains an objective and impartial stance, favoring dialogue and reconciliation
Brazilian leader plans to propose WTO reform during BRICS’ virtual summit — TV
According to the television channel, the Brazilian president also plans to discuss BRICS’ potential response to the US tariffs
Europe drafts security guarantees for Ukraine, awaits US support — Elysee Palace
On September 4, a meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing is scheduled to take place in Paris
Poland asks US to invite it to G20 — top diplomat
Radoslaw Sikorski previously spoke about plans to join the G20 by 2030
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The MOEX index went down by 1.44%, the RTS index dropped by 1.65%
Russian forces liberate entire DRP’s southern part — DPR’s head
According to Pushilin, units of the Battlegroup East continue advancing in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region
US managed to overtake Russia, China in space race — Trump
The US President pointed out that the United States was losing the race in space very badly to China and to Russia, and now is far and away number one in space
US has no leverage to ensure immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, envoy to NATO says
Matthew Whitaker still said that Washington is determined to continue efforts to establish long-term peace in Ukraine
Yemeni Houthis report hitting MSC Aby ship in Red Sea
According to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, the ship was attacked "for its ties to the Israeli enemy and for violating the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine"
Nicaraguan parliament voices support for Xi’s global governance initiative
Nicaragua highly values such fundamental principles of the global governance initiative as "sovereign equality of states, respect for international law, multilateralism, human-oriented approaches, and the need for concrete measures to ensure joint development," the document emphasizes
SCO summit showcases Asian solidarity against Western policies — newspaper
Rene Girard noted that the Russian president was received warmly in China, despite the West’s attempts to push the "diplomatic and economic isolation of Russia" on the rest of the world
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Trump says was active over weekend, didn’t hear social media rumors about his death
Donald Trump emphasized that rumors about his death are "fake news"
Putin slams alleged Russian plans to attack Europe as a 'provocation'
The Russian leader added that it is "a sign of utter incompetence"
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Russia, China to create agri-parks in Far East for producing ecologically safe products
According to the report, a memorandum of cooperation was signed by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China
Russia ready to cooperate with United States, Ukraine at Zaporozhye nuke plant — Putin
The Russian leader noted that he had already discussed that issue with the US side
Putin jokes: being alive already means doing well
The Russian president showed wit and humor replying to a "not particularly pleasant question," as the Slovak prime minister put it
Pakistani PM notes importance of implementing Trans-Afghan corridor project
Shehbaz Sharif said the relations between Pakistan and Russia are developing "in the right direction"
