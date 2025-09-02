Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian regions in three hours

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones were shot down over several Russian regions and the Black Sea in a span of three hours on Tuesday evening, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT) on September 2, Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 27 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: ten over the Black Sea, seven over the Republic of Crimean, seven over the Rostov Region, two over the Bryansk Region, and one over the Belgorod Region," it said.