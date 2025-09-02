Kremlin clarifies why Fico compared EU to 'frog in a well'

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has offered some context about what Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico meant in comparing the European Union to a "frog at the bottom of a well."

"As I understood it, this is some kind of Slovak folklore. They compare it to a frog sitting at the bottom of a well and not understanding what is happening above," Peskov said in comments to Rossiya 1.

He added that Fico’s remark was allegorical. "We were just talking. I said that the SCO and SCO Plus summits had been very productive the day before. And [Fico] said: ‘Many people in the European Union, like this frog, don’t understand what’s going on in the world,’" Peskov recalled.

Fico later mentioned the same story in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The media will probably laugh, but I started telling your press secretary a story about a frog or a toad. Sometimes I feel like we in the European Union are like this frog sitting at the bottom of a well, and we can’t see what’s above. But the world is completely different out there," the Slovak prime minister said.

The parable of the frog at the bottom of a well originates from Zhuangzi, a Taoist collection of stories written in the 3rd century BC. In it, a frog living in a well boasts to a sea turtle about his world, only to be humbled when the turtle describes the vastness of the ocean. In China, the story is still used to symbolize a narrow or limited outlook.