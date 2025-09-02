Putin confident Pakistan can handle flood aftermath under Sharif's leadership

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President has extended condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the consequences of monsoon rains and the subsequent flooding and expressed confidence that the country will be able to cope with them.

"Regrettably, Pakistan is facing new calamities. We were sitting next to each other at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS) session and you told me about that. We hope that your country will cope with these difficulties and problems under your leadership," Putin said at a meeting with Sharif.

"We extend our most sincere condolences to the Pakistani people over these grave calamities, flooding and so on," he added.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, at least 804 people have died and 1,088 were injured in Pakistan due to monsoon rains and the subsequent flooding since June 26. More than two million were affected by calamity across the country.