Russia seeks to boost relations with China, Mongolia — Putin

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow seeks to boost relations with Beijing and Ulaanbaatar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and Mongolia.

"Russia sincerely seeks to ensure the multilateral development of mutually beneficial and multifaceted relations with both China and Mongolia," he stated.

Moscow, China and Ulaanbaatar share an interest in the joint development of political, economic and humanitarian ties, the Russian leader pointed out. Russia believes that it is important for trilateral cooperation to take on new dimensions, he added.

Putin thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for arranging the trilateral meeting, which took place at his initiative.