Proposed Chinese initiatives to be discussed within SCO bodies tomorrow — Lavrov

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the expanded SCO+ meeting today will be discussed in more detail tomorrow within SCO bodies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"A number of initiatives have been proposed, including ones from Chinese President Xi Jinping on global governance reform, the development of a green economy, and cooperation in the field of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence. All this has been taken into account and will be discussed in the SCO bodies when the chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan from tomorrow," the minister said.

Lavrov added that today in China there were "not so much negotiations as two summits: the SCO and SCO+," where countries that are observers or dialogue partners or were invited by the Chinese presidency took part in the discussion.

"It was a very meaningful discussion, based on different examples and initiatives, but it also moved in the same direction," he said.

Earlier, at an expanded meeting of the SCO+, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a five-point global governance initiative that emphasizes the need to comply with international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards and ensure equal participation in global governance by all countries, regardless of size and power. Xi Jinping called for systematic planning and progressive development, ensuring overall coordination of global actions, making full use of the resources of all parties, achieving more tangible results, and avoiding delays and fragmentation in governance through pragmatic cooperation.

Xi Jinping's initiative has already been supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating that Russia is interested in starting a concrete discussion of the proposals.