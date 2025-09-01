Russia to expand educational opportunities for Nepali students — Putin

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russia will continue to offer educational opportunities for Nepali students, President Vladimir Putin told Nepali Prime Minister Sharma Oli.

"From the point of view of humanitarian cooperation, we pay serious attention to continuing cultural and educational contacts, among other things. We will be happy to continue this area of our cooperation. You said that Nepalis are interested in education in Russia in various fields. Of course, we will cooperate in finding the most interesting and promising areas in the field of education," the Russian leader said.

He highlighted the significance of study-abroad programs for cultural ties.

"Whenever people study in a country, they leave it with very good memories. In this case, with memories of Russia. And these are the people who are the link between Russia and their homeland, in this case, Nepal," Putin said.

Putin added that Russia and Nepal should cooperate in other humanitarian fields: "I am sure that it will be very interesting for the Russian public to get acquainted with the culture of Nepal."

The president also pointed out that diplomatic relations with Nepal were established in 1956, meaning that a round anniversary is coming up.

"Today we can sum up some results of our cooperation. I want to point out that we have never had any problems. Moreover, our positions on key issues on the international agenda are either very close or coincide," Putin concluded.