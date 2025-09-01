Putin asks Iranian president to convey greetings to Ayatollah Khamenei

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to convey his greetings and best wishes to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"I am glad to meet you again. Before we begin our conversation, I would like to ask you to convey my greetings and best wished to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mr. Khamenei," Putin said.

The Russian president noted the special character of the comprehensive Russian-Iranian ties and recalled that the countries had signed a new interstate treaty raising their relations to a new level during the Iranian president’s visit to Russia in January.