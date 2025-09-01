Putin stresses special privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi actively promote cooperation, guided by the principles of special privileged strategic partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

At a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Putin noted that December 21 would mark 15 years of a joint statement that had elevated bilateral relations to the level of special privileged strategic partnership.

"We can say with confidence that multifaceted Russian-Indian ties are actively developing based on these principles. Ties have been established at various levels," the Russian leader said. He highlighted positive trends in trade and economic cooperation, and hailed tourist exchanges.

"We closely coordinate our activities on the international stage, including within the United Nations, BRICS, the Group of 20, and, of course, the SCO. Today, we have a good opportunity to discuss the key goals of multifaceted bilateral cooperation in various fields," Putin noted.

The Russian leader added, addressing Modi: "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, my dear friend, Russia and India have for decades maintained special relations of friendship and trust, which is the foundation for our future relationship."

According to Putin, these relations are politically non-partisan and have the support of the majority of people in both countries.