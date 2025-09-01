Putin, Indian PM ride together to reach venue of bilateral talks

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the same car to reach the venue of their bilateral talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, according to a video posted on Telegram by VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The journalist said that the decision for the two leaders to ride together had been made on the spot, and "no one was aware of it." Zarubin did not specify whose car it was.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that it would be the first in-person meeting between Putin and Modi in 2025 although they maintained regular contact over the phone. According to Ushakov, the meeting will particularly address preparations for Putin’s visit to India, scheduled for December.

The talks will also involve Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, and Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, as well as Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy on cooperation with other countries, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Roscosmos Deputy Director General Sergey Savelyev.