Putin to set out on four-day visit to China

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday will set out on a four-day visit to China at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, such a long foreign trip is an unusual and rare event.

Busy agenda

Putin will first go to the city of Tianjin, where a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State will take place between August 31 and September 1. On Monday, the Russian leader will travel to Beijing.

Russia-Chinese talks are set to be held on September 2. The Russian president will be accompanied by what Ushakov described as a "fundamental" delegation consisting of almost all of the cabinet members and representatives of large companies. The two countries’ leaders plan to discuss the most serious issues over a cup of tea. Apart from the two heads of state, this meeting is going to involve four people on each side, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov representing Russia.

Putin and Xi are expected to address a wide range of issues, from ways to expand bilateral economic cooperation to key regional and international problems. Special attention will certainly be paid to efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis. In addition, Putin plans to brief the Chinese leader on the outcome of his Alaska meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The Russian and Chinese presidents will also participate in a trilateral meeting with the Mongolian leader. The three neighboring countries will hold a summit after a three-year break.

On September 3, Beijing will host large-scale celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II. A military parade is going to be held on Tiananmen Square, which will be attended by 26 foreign leaders. According to the Chinese side, Putin will be the chief guest.

Putin will return to Russia on September 4. He will spend two days in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, taking part in the 10th Eastern Economic Forum and a number of international bilateral meetings.

Bilateral meetings

Putin’s schedule for September 1-2 includes multiple bilateral conversations with the foreign leaders who will also be attending the SCO summit and the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. According to Ushakov, about ten meetings have been agreed upon, but the number may grow.

On September 1, Putin plans to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and hold brief conversations with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli.

On September 2, the Russian leader is set to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Syrian President Aleksandar Vucic and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Putin is also expected to hold conversations with President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong. Ushakov pointed out that a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who will also attend the Beijing celebrations, was under consideration.

Large delegation

A large delegation will accompany Putin on his visit to China. The team will include deputy prime ministers Denis Manturov, Alexander Novak, Dmitry Chernyshenko and Alexey Overchuk, members of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin and Yury Ushakov, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov.

The heads of a number of federal agencies and state corporations, as well as representatives of large companies, will also be present at the talks.