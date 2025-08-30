{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin to set out on four-day visit to China

The Russian president will be accompanied by a "fundamental" delegation consisting of almost all of the cabinet members and representatives of large companies
© Mikhail Metzel/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday will set out on a four-day visit to China at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, such a long foreign trip is an unusual and rare event.

Busy agenda

Putin will first go to the city of Tianjin, where a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State will take place between August 31 and September 1. On Monday, the Russian leader will travel to Beijing.

Russia-Chinese talks are set to be held on September 2. The Russian president will be accompanied by what Ushakov described as a "fundamental" delegation consisting of almost all of the cabinet members and representatives of large companies. The two countries’ leaders plan to discuss the most serious issues over a cup of tea. Apart from the two heads of state, this meeting is going to involve four people on each side, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov representing Russia.

Putin and Xi are expected to address a wide range of issues, from ways to expand bilateral economic cooperation to key regional and international problems. Special attention will certainly be paid to efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis. In addition, Putin plans to brief the Chinese leader on the outcome of his Alaska meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The Russian and Chinese presidents will also participate in a trilateral meeting with the Mongolian leader. The three neighboring countries will hold a summit after a three-year break.

On September 3, Beijing will host large-scale celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II. A military parade is going to be held on Tiananmen Square, which will be attended by 26 foreign leaders. According to the Chinese side, Putin will be the chief guest.

Putin will return to Russia on September 4. He will spend two days in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, taking part in the 10th Eastern Economic Forum and a number of international bilateral meetings.

Bilateral meetings

Putin’s schedule for September 1-2 includes multiple bilateral conversations with the foreign leaders who will also be attending the SCO summit and the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. According to Ushakov, about ten meetings have been agreed upon, but the number may grow.

On September 1, Putin plans to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and hold brief conversations with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli.

On September 2, the Russian leader is set to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Syrian President Aleksandar Vucic and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Putin is also expected to hold conversations with President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong. Ushakov pointed out that a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who will also attend the Beijing celebrations, was under consideration.

Large delegation

A large delegation will accompany Putin on his visit to China. The team will include deputy prime ministers Denis Manturov, Alexander Novak, Dmitry Chernyshenko and Alexey Overchuk, members of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin and Yury Ushakov, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov.

The heads of a number of federal agencies and state corporations, as well as representatives of large companies, will also be present at the talks.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir PutinChinaXi Jinping
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian howitzers near Konstantinovka sector of front line
Drone operators from Russia’s Battlegroup South deprived Ukrainian troops of the ability to conduct combat operations in a sector of the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Good outcome of Alaska scares Kiev "to the point of losing sleep" — Russian mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky pointed out that a certain optimism is inspired by the fact that some of Russia’s partners, primarily in the United States, are increasingly aware of the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict
Read more
Russia reports destroying Ukrainian Neptune missile system with Iskander missile strike
The Russian Defense Ministry added that a crew of 10 Ukrainian soldiers were wiped out
Read more
German-made Leopard tanks inferior to Russian armor — Rostec
The state tech corporation said that Russian-made T-72B3M, T-80BVM and T-90M vehicles are the serial-produced tanks best adapted to modern warfare
Read more
Putin, Xi to have conversation over cup of tea in Beijing — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are expected to engage in extensive discussions during the SCO summit, including during bilateral talks scheduled for September 2 and the anniversary celebrations on September 3
Read more
Ukrainian reconnaissance drone downed in Kherson Region
TASS has obtained a video showing the destruction
Read more
Trump says all tariffs imposed by him remain in effect despite US court ruling
According to Donald Trump, if these tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the US
Read more
Three dead, 54 injured in train accident in northern Egypt — Health Ministry
Vice Prime Minister for Industry and Minister of Transport of the Arab Republic, Kamel al-Wazir, has already traveled to the site of the incident, the Sada el-Balad TV channel reported
Read more
Chinese president, Belarusian leader hold meeting in Tianjin
The Belarusian leader arrived in China to take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan
Read more
US may provide Ukraine with ERAM missiles before year-end — CNN
The weapons have a range of 240-450 kilometers
Read more
Putin to set out on four-day visit to China
The Russian president will be accompanied by a "fundamental" delegation consisting of almost all of the cabinet members and representatives of large companies
Read more
Parubiy has blood of Ukrainians, Donbass residents on his hands — ex-SBU officer
According to Vasily Prozorov, the former Verkhovna Rada speaker led "hundreds of self-defense militants" and fighters from the Right Sector (banned and designated as a terrorist organization in Russia), and played a central role in the escalation of violence on February 18, 2014, during the Maidan events
Read more
Austria's loss of neutrality requires moving IAEA, UN, OPEC offices from Vienna — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council emphasized that Vienna currently serves as a vital hub for multilateral diplomacy, hosting approximately 20 international organizations
Read more
Putin arrives in Tianjin, first stop on his four-day visit to China
A guard of honor greeted the Russian leader at Tianjin Binhai International Airport
Read more
Russian army advances toward Seversk in DPR while Kiev tries to stabilize front — expert
Russian servicemen advanced northeast of this settlement, reducing the distance to the urban agglomeration by 500 meters, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
SCO summit, parade in Beijing, EEF: Ushakov on Putin’s schedule for next week
Read more
Merz saying Russia interferes in German affairs case for psychiatrists — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarks came in response to Merz’s statement that Germany is effectively "in a conflict" with Russia, allegedly because Moscow is destabilizing the country and conducting interference operations online
Read more
Russia does not accept sending NATO troops to Kiev-controlled territory — mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, noted that it is fraught with an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict with unpredictable consequences
Read more
US administration plans to rebrand Pentagon as 'Department of War' — newspaper
Restoring the department's name could be done by an act of Congress, but the White House is considering other avenues to make the change, the newspaper notes
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that it was another attempt to drag the country into war
Read more
Air defenses repel massive drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd Region — governor
Falling drone debris caused fires in the region’s south, which were quickly extinguished, Andrey Bocharov said
Read more
Explosions reported near Chernomorsk in Ukraine’s Odessa Region
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Odessa region
Read more
Zelensky highlights situation in Krasnoarmeisk area as critical
Vladimir Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian army is actively operating in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic and conducting search operations in the Kupyansk direction
Read more
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Read more
Expert points to major achievements by Russian army in south Donetsk area
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian army’s operations had also been successful near the settlements of Malaya Shapkovka, Sobolevka, Petropavlovka and Kucherovka
Read more
Witkoff violates protocol coming to meeting with Putin without stenographer — Reuters
As a result, during a telephone conversation with European leaders on August 7, Donald Trump's special envoy provided contradictory information, which displeased American officials, including US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg
Read more
Air defenses shoot down 21 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night
Eleven drones were shot down over the Volgograd Region
Read more
Trump confident trilateral summit involving Russia, US, Ukraine will take place
Though he is uncertain whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Vladimir Zelensky, the US president said
Read more
Market covering area of 1,200 sq m on fire in Volgograd
More than 60 firefighters, supported by 27 units of equipment, are battling the blaze
Read more
"Strategic partnership" in politics, economy, culture: Putin on Russia, China
In terms of trade volume, transactions between Russia and China are carried out in rubles and yuan, with the dollar or euro share reduced to a statistical discrepancy, Vladimir Putin emphasized
Read more
Presidents decided not to take questions because they made thorough statements — Peskov
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stressed that the conversation was indeed very positive
Read more
American PMCs may be sent to Ukraine as part of security guarantees — media
The PMC employees would reportedly assist in building fortifications and new military bases, as well as safeguarding US business interests in Ukraine
Read more
Press review: US urges Ukraine to make concessions as EU ramps up support for Moldova
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 28th
Read more
Moscow rejects threat of force, supports Caracas — MFA on US ships near Venezuela
Maria Zakharova stated that Venezuela has an inalienable right to determine its political, economic, and social course freely, without external pressure, in a peaceful environment
Read more
West ready to sacrifice Ukraine to prevent US from mending relations with Russia — Ritter
Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector pointed out that Kiev would soon start "sending 18-year-olds to the front line"
Read more
French, British forces may make up core of foreign troop presence in Ukraine — media
According to the report, London and Paris are lobbying other allies to help provide military assets
Read more
Peoples of USSR, China bore main burden of World War II — Putin
Through those severe trials, the finest traditions of friendship and mutual assistance were forged and strengthened - traditions that today form a solid foundation for Russian-Chinese relations, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Three-quarters of Britons unwilling to fight for country, poll shows
64% of those asked said they were not willing to join the armed forces in the event of war
Read more
Kursk governor reports region’s residents held in Ukraine’s Sumy region
Alexander Khinshtein added that it is impossible even to imagine the ordeals faced by residents of the border areas
Read more
Explosions reported in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian-held areas of the Kehrson Regions
Read more
Brazil to host extraordinary BRICS summit, preparation overseen by Amorim
According to the newspaper, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to discuss and formulate a joint response by BRICS members to the challenges posed by the United States to cooperation within the bloc
Read more
Putin to be accompanied to China by 'large, high-level' delegation — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that the heads of a number of federal services, heads of state corporations and several representatives of large businesses will also attend the talks
Read more
Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to kick off in China’s Tianjin
The summit will also involve the heads of ten international organizations, including United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Commonwealth of Independent States Secretary General Sergey Lebedev
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces acknowledge that one of their military ships was hit
The name of the ship has not been specified
Read more
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Read more
Parubiy was in charge of snipers during Maidan riots, French expert says
Pellet recalled testimony from Olga Bogomolets, a doctor at the Ukraine Hotel during the Maidan unrest, who stated that both protesters and Berkut officers were killed by the same type of bullets
Read more
Russian troops cut off Ukrainian army’s Dobropolye-Kramatorsk supply route, says DPR
The Russian army’s operation to establish control of the road has considerably complicated the enemy’s logistics in the entire northern flank, Igor Kimakovsky added
Read more
Hundreds still missing in Kursk region after Ukrainian incursion — governor
Alexander Khinshtein noted that many people were not initially declared missing, primarily elderly people living alone, for whom no relatives had filed reports with the authorities
Read more
Russian diplomat calls Finnish president's words about relations with Russia irresponsible
The Finnish leader has repeatedly spoken about the prospects of restoring relations with Russia after the end of the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Trump says security guarantees for Kiev will be provided primarily by Europe
The US president further stated that the conflict in Ukraine is "not a US war" and that he inherited it from his predecessor in the White House
Read more
Zelensky admits Ukraine unable to reclaim past borders by force
At the same time, Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately dragging out the negotiation process
Read more
Russian forces take control of 30-kilometer-long border section in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko pointed out that Kamyshevakha was the last settlement that the enemy occupied in western DPR
Read more
Parubiy killing reflects terrorist regime in Ukraine — Rada lawmaker
"It stems from the Maidan and post-Maidan periods, post-Maidan politics, and the current regime," Artyom Dmitruk pointed out
Read more
EU to face uncomfortable questions when conflict in Ukraine ends — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto noted that over the three and a half years of hostilities the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated dramatically
Read more
US give Ukraine weapons that enable it to strike deeper into Russia — envoy to NATO
According to Matthew Whitaker, the Ukrainians are most likely going to use them
Read more
Special search op to detect murderer of Parubiy kicks off in Lvov
Authorities confirmed that a pre-trial investigation into the murder has been opened
Read more
Russian MFA criticizes reason that Norway used to join EU sanctions against Moscow
Accoridng to Maria Zakharova, this reason can only be described as paranoia
Read more
IDF reports elimination of key Hamas militant in Gaza City
The press service emphasized that precautions were taken prior to the strike to minimize the risk of harm to civilians
Read more
Russia slams Typhon system deployment in Japan as destabilizing step — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that the deployment of destabilizing missile potentials in regions near Russia poses a direct strategic threat to Russia
Read more
NATO countries would never unanimously support Ukraine's accession, ex-diplomat says
Hunter criticized US historian Timothy Snyder for omitting key aspects of the Ukrainian crisis in an article for the Financial Times
Read more
Russia’s defense chief talks about army advance, Kiev’s losses, UAV supplies to troops
TASS has put together Andrey Belousov’s key remarks
Read more
Kiev pursues line of reducing multilateral cooperation in CIS — Russian permanent envoy
According to Grozov, "officially, Kiev has not left the Commonwealth, but is moving towards withdrawing from multilateral agreements in all areas"
Read more
Great-grandson of Joseph Stalin makes conducting debut
A great-grandson of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin made his conducting debut with the Georgia State Symphony Orchestra
Read more
Trump says US no longer spending funds on aid to Kiev
Donald Trump noted that the United States now sells equipment to NATO
Read more
SCO embodies future trajectory of economic growth, expert says
According to Sun Zhuangzhi, the organization has been able to create a platform that engages more participants and market entities
Read more
Russian army creating fire trap for Ukrainian troops by liberating Nelepovka — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Nelepovka by Battlegroup South units on August 28
Read more
China, Armenia establish strategic partnership
"The establishment of a strategic partnership is an important milestone in the development of relations between the two countries," Chinese President Xi Jinping noted
Read more
At least 10 members of Houthi government killed in Israeli strike — source
According to the source, the victims included Deputy Prime Minister Jalal al-Rowaishan, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer, Minister of Information Hashim Sharaf Al-Din
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches production of new Archangel UAVs for Russian troops
The Kalashnikov Group also plans jointly with the Company Archangel to train operators of UAVs produced by the Group and drones of other manufacturers and also instructors
Read more
Venezuela grateful to Russia for supporting its sovereignty — MFA
Yvan Gil Pinto declared that the approach of nuclear submarines near Venezuela's coasts poses a threat to its sovereignty and peace in the Latin American region
Read more
Gerasimov sums up results of 2025 spring-summer campaign, longer-term tasks
The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stressed that the strategic initiative currently rests entirely with Russian forces
Read more
Kim Jong Un meets again with families of soldiers killed in Kursk region
The North Korean leader expressed his condolences, apologizing for the soldiers’ lives not having been saved
Read more
Russia, China see many opportunities ahead — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov earlier announced that Vladimir Putin’s visit to China will begin on Sunday, August 31
Read more
US report on human rights issues in Russia boils down to unfounded accusations — MFA
Zakharova further suggested that Washington’s self-appointed role as the global human rights arbiter has overstepped its bounds
Read more
Houthi leaders pledge revenge against Israel for killing their Prime Minister
Head of the supreme political council of Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah Mahdi al-Mashat also called on all companies operating in Israel to "leave before it is too late"
Read more
Former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrey Parubiy killed in Lvov — media
Around noon, a report came in about a shooting in the Sikhovsky district of Lvov
Read more
Zelensky confirms former Rada speaker Parubiy killed in Lvov
Parubiy was born on January 31, 1971, in the Lvov Region
Read more
Western nations revise outcomes of World War II — Putin
The Russian President explained that these dangerous tendencies stem from a reluctance to acknowledge the direct culpability of the predecessors of today's Western elites in unleashing the world war
Read more
Russia remembers China’s resistance stopped Japan from attacking USSR in 1941-1942 — Putin
Vladimir Putin stressed that this enabled the Red Army to concentrate its efforts on crushing Nazism and liberating Europe
Read more
Belgium allocates €100 million to purchase US weapons for Kiev — foreign minister
At the same time, Prevot stressed that Belgium opposes any form of expropriation of frozen Russian assets, arguing they should instead be used as "a leverage for negotiations"
Read more
Ukrainian army carries out four attacks on residential areas in DPR in past day
According to the regional government's department recording Ukraine’s war crimes, there were no reports of civilian casualties
Read more
Chancellor Merz says German in conflict with Russia
The German leader stressed that Russia is allegedly "destabilizing a large part" of Germany and conducting intervention operations through social networks
Read more
Putin: Russia's UN envoy Churkin suffered no defeats
Vladimir Putin calls UN envoy Vitaly Churkin, who died in New York on Monday, one of the most prominent Russian diplomats
Read more
Russia firmly retains leadership in oil, gas exports to China — Putin
Since the Power of Siberia pipeline began its operation in 2019, cumulative deliveries of natural gas have already exceeded 100 billion cubic metres, the Russian leader said
Read more
Gerasimov reviews six operational directions of Russia’s special military operation
Analysis of the situation of Ukrainian forces shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary concentrated all efforts on slowing the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, while sustaining heavy losses, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stated
Read more
Three civilians suffer injuries in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stressed that the injured were being provided with medical assistance
Read more
Romanian MFA summons Russian ambassador after strike on Ukrainian military targets
Vladimir Lipayev said the accusations against Russia, that were voiced during the meeting, were rejected as groundless
Read more
Washington realizes EU leaders seek to prolong Ukraine conflict — Russian official
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, emphasized that the EU should stop sabotaging a real peace process
Read more
US experts well aware of Russia’s questions about biolabs in Ukraine — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also recalled that the final report of the Russian parliamentary commission investigating the establishment of US-run biological laboratories in Ukraine made a significant contribution to exposing these activities
Read more
Russian troops destroy Azov militant group’s strike force near Krasny Liman
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian drone operators eliminated eight pieces of Western-made equipment and 50 militants
Read more
Sennheiser to liquidate legal entity in Russia
The decision was made on August 26
Read more
Europe wary of sending troops to Ukraine due to US unpredictability — newspaper
According to Paul Taylor, an expert with the Brussels-based European Policy Center, European governments cannot be sure that the US may not suddenly blind them, withholding vital intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance
Read more
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nevada, US
The epicenter of the tremors was located 95 km southeast of the city of Elko
Read more
Kiev regime strikes Druzhba pipeline at Anglo-Saxon bidding — legislator
Viktor Vodolatsky said Ukraine’s Western sponsors thus are hoping to bring Hungary down to the same level with other European countries in terms of the lack of energy products and punish it for its position on the Ukraine issue
Read more
Press review: EU rifts grow on Russia sanctions as Israel launches raid in Damascus
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 29th
Read more
US envoy Witkoff reports directly to Trump after meetings with Putin — newspaper
According to the newspaper, summaries of those conversations rarely filter through to the government
Read more
Conference on Syria in Paris to be held at ministerial level — French foreign ministry
According to the French diplomat Christophe Lemoine, neither religious nor ethnic groups will be represented at the meeting
Read more
Hundreds of aid trucks enter Gaza every day, Egyptian official says
Another 5,000 vehicles are waiting to be sent to the enclave to deliver all kinds of humanitarian supplies, governor of the Egyptian province of North Sinai Khaled Megawer said
Read more
Kiev loses about 1,390 servicemen in all special op areas over past day — top brass
In addition, the enemy lost 28 artillery weapons and a tank
Read more
Europe discussing possible creation of buffer zone in Ukraine — Politico
According to the report, the Europeans are discussing the option of moving from 4,000 to about 60,000 troops to the buffer zone
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukrainian cities of Dnepr, Pavlograd
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Dnepropetrovsk region
Read more