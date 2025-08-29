Moscow rejects threat of force, supports Caracas — MFA on US ships near Venezuela

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia unequivocally rejects the use of force against sovereign states and expresses its solidarity with the Venezuelan people, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement in response to the deployment of US warships near Venezuela's coast.

"Russia firmly opposes the threat of force as a tool of foreign policy and stands with the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," she stated. "Venezuela has an inalienable right to determine its political, economic, and social course freely, without external pressure, in a peaceful environment."

Zakharova also recalled a telephone conversation on August 22 between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez Gomez. During the call, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s full support for Venezuela’s efforts to protect its sovereignty and maintain institutional stability. "We maintain close, direct, and trusting contacts with Venezuela, guided by our strategic partnership and taking into account the evolving situation," she noted.

Zakharova emphasized Russia’s interest in the stable and independent development of Latin America. She expressed hope that Latin American countries, which in 2014 declared the continent a zone of peace through the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, will continue to thrive without conflicts or armed interventions. "The practices of forceful intervention and color revolutions should become a thing of the past," she concluded.