SCO leaders to discuss cooperation at Tianjin summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will discuss promoting cooperation in politics, security, economy and culture at a summit in Tianjin, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists at a press briefing.

"The official program will kick off on September 1 at 10 a.m. At the beginning, traditionally, a group picture will be taken and then SCO leaders will hold a meeting of the Council of Heads of State," Ushakov said. He specified that "during the meeting, the results of the organization’s work in 2024-2025 will be summarized and the issues of boosting, uniting and promoting cooperation in the spheres of politics, security, economy and cultural ties will be considered." "Certainly, the leaders will exchange opinions on the most important and pertinent topics of international and regional politics," the Kremlin aide added.

Ushakov reiterated that the SCO is one of the largest and most respected regional structures. Practically half of the world’s population resides in its member states which also produce more than one third of the world gross product. The organization is comprised of 10 member states: Russia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Additionally, the SCO has two observer states, Afghanistan and Mongolia, and 14 dialogue partners: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka. "Naturally, they all will be present at the upcoming summit," Ushakov said, clarifying that the summit will kick off in the evening on August 31. Its first event will be a reception on behalf of the Chinese president. "This reception will be attended both by the leaders of the SCO member state delegations and those from the invited countries," the Kremlin official said, He added that the reception will be attended by the Chinese president’s guests from Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Turkmenistan. "Also, traditionally, the heads of leading international organizations will be present, including the UN and the organizations mainly working in Euro-Asian space," the Russian presidential aide explained. Ushakov said that at all the summit’s events, special attention will be given to the topics of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the UN.

SCO summit events

The main events of the SCO summit will kick off on the morning of September 1. First, the SCO Heads of State Council will be held, followed by a meeting in an "SCO plus" format. "This format provides for inviting observer states, dialogue partners, the guests of the chairing side and the leaders of a number of partner organizations," the Kremlin official explained. According to him, the upcoming SCO meeting will be dedicated to implementing multilateralism, ensuring regional security and facilitating sustainable development.

"On that day, the Chinese will hand over their chairmanship and the Kyrgyz Republic will become chairman for 2025-2026. Naturally, we will work in close contact with our Kyrgyz partners and support them as much as possible, if necessary," Ushakov asserted.