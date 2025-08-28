Ukraine attacks Energodar residential area with several drones

MELITOPOL, August 28. /TASS/. Ukraine has attacked a residential area in the satellite city of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant Energodar with several drones, Mayor Maxim Pukhov said on Telegram.

"This afternoon, with the help of several UAVs, another vile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Energodar was carried out. The residential area of the city has again become the target of the Ukrainian terrorists. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, law enforcement officers are working on the site. No fires were reported. Information about the damage is being clarified," he wrote.

He urged the residents to be attentive and careful and refrain from walking around the city.