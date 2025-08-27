Work underway on schedule of Putin’s meetings on sidelines of SCO summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Work is ongoing on the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, which will be made public in due course, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are working on the schedule of bilateral meetings, which will need to be incorporated into the events that our Chinese friends will host. Once everything is agreed upon, we will inform you," he said, when asked if Putin was expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

The SCO summit will be held in China’s northern city of Tianjin between August 31 and September 1. The event will involve Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leaders of more than 20 member states and the heads of ten international organizations.