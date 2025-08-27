Ukraine launches about 90 drones during attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, August 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region with about 90 drones over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"Belgorod was attacked by two fixed-wing drones. Four apartments in two multi-story buildings were damaged. Twelve drones, eight of which were downed, attacked the settlements of Dubovoye, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Krasny Oktyabr, Krasny Khutor, Krutoy Log, Nekhoteyvka, Nikolayevka, and Tserkovny in the Belgorod district. As a result, an agricultural facility in Tserkovny and a private house in Oktyabrsky were damaged," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military also attacked the Valuisky district with 34 drones, the Graivoronsky district with two munitions and nine drones, and the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with 20 munitions and 17 drones.

In addition, the Shebekinsky district was targeted with 14 drones. "A truck was damaged in the town of Shebekino. A Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive on a private house and an outbuilding in the Murom settlement, burning them down. Four private houses and two outbuildings were damaged in the Grafovka settlement," Gladkov clarified.

Furthermore, Ukrainian shelling damaged a vehicle, 15 private houses, four outbuildings, and a power line in the town of Shebekino.