Medvedev calls heads of Abkhazia, South Ossetia to mark 17th anniversary of independence

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called Abkhazian President Badra Gunba and head of South Ossetia Alan Gagloev to congratulate them on the 17th anniversary of the republics’ independence, Medvedev’s secretariat stated.

"Medvedev congratulated the presidents of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the 17th anniversary of the recognition of their independence and expressed hope for the further development of good-neighborly, friendly relations between our countries to ensure security and stability in the Caucasus Region," the statement reads.

In his conversation with the head of South Ossetia, Medvedev noted "the courage of the South Ossetian people," who managed to defend their freedom and sovereignty.

"This has made it possible to restore historical justice and provide the long-awaited opportunity to independently determine their own destiny," the official’s secretariat quoted Medvedev as saying.

In the early hours of August 8, 2008, Georgia launched an armed attack on South Ossetia. Russia moved to defend the republic’s citizens and, on August 26, 2008, recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former Georgian autonomous region. The decrees were signed by Medvedev, who was serving as the president of Russia at the time.