Russia calls on Israel to take urgent measures due to dire situation in Gaza

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia is urging Israeli authorities to take urgent measures to prevent the further deterioration of the grave humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The diplomatic agency highlighted newly published data about record-high starvation in Gaza, showing the highest degree of the absence of food security. "Alarming estimates of the situation in Gaza made by senior UN representatives cannot but shock," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side is calling on the Israeli authorities to take urgent measures in order to prevent it (the situation in Gaza - TASS) from worsening further, stop shelling attacks, restore unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure the delivery of necessary humanitarian aid, including food, to those in need," the ministry stated.

"According to current information, in the near future, member states of the UN Security Council plan to make another attempt to coordinate a draft decision on Gaza focusing on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe. Moscow hopes that this time, such a document will be adopted," the agency said.

The ministry quoted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who called the situation in the Gaza Strip "the living hell" and reiterated Israel’s obligation as the occupying country to provide food products to residents.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher emphasized that starvation was used as a weapon of war and could have been prevented had Israel provided unhindered access for humanitarian cargo, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

"About the worst situation of the Gazans who found themselves without any chance of being rescued also spoke Commissioner-General of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini during his briefing for reporters in Geneva on August 21. He described the situation in the enclave as bordering on genocide and likened the forced displacement of residents to ethnic cleansing," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to forecasts, "by the end of September, famine will spread to the Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah provinces." The agency noted that the rapidly worsening situation in the Palestinian enclave threatens the lives of 132,000 children under the age of five with 41,000 suffering from severe malnutrition, a figure that has doubled since May.