Five Russian Emergencies Ministry’s employees wounded by Ukrainian aggression over week

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Five employees of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations were wounded over the past week as a result of strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the detonation of an unexploded munition in Kherson Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic, respectively, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, five employees of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured while performing their professional duties. In the Kuibyshevsky District of Donetsk, three rescuers were wounded due to the detonation of a previously unexploded Ukrainian munition. Two other employees of the Ministry received multiple shrapnel injuries as a result of renewed artillery shelling near the settlement of Novaya Mayachka in Kherson Region," he said.

According to him, over the past week, Ukrainian troops deliberately targeted rescue service units responding to areas affected by shelling.