Over 10 UAVs shot down over Russia’s Leningrad Region, no casualties reported

ST. PETERSBURG, August 26. /TASS/. More than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were neutralized over two districts of the Leningrad Region. There were no casualties or damage, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on his Telegram channel.

"More than 10 UAVs were destroyed this morning over the Kingisepp and Luga districts of the Leningrad Region. There were no damage or casualties. I extend my gratitude to the defenders of the Leningrad skies for ensuring the region’s safety," he wrote.

At the same time, Saint Petersburg’s airport (Pulkovo) has resumed flight operations. Their arrival and departure are being coordinated, the press service of Rosaviatsia reported.