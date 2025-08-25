Thirty-seven Ukrainian drones destroyed over Russian regions, Black Sea within four hours

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions and the Black Sea between 8:00 p.m. and midnight Moscow time, the Defense Ministry reported.

"On August 26, from 8:00 p.m. to midnight, on-duty air defense systems destroyed 37 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: nine over the Bryansk Region, eight over the Rostov Region, six over the Belgorod Region, four each over the Kursk Region and the Black Sea, three over the Oryol Region, two over the Tula Region, and one over the Kaluga Region," the ministry’s statement said.