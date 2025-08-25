DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian battlegroup in Kamyshevakha in the Dnepropetrovsk Region has been trapped in a pocket after Russian troops liberated the settlement of Zaporozhskoye, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, told TASS on Monday.

"With the liberation of Zaporozhskoye, the Battlegroup East traps Ukrainian armed formations in a fire pocket in Kamyshevakha," the adviser said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that Battlegroup East units had liberated the settlement of Zaporozhskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through decisive operations.