Putin, Iranian president discuss nuclear program, situation in South Caucasus

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the situation around Iran’s nuclear program and in the South Caucasus region in a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said.

"The situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program as well as the developments in the region of South Caucasus were addressed as well," the Russian side said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed their willingness to further strengthen the cooperation between Russia and Iran in various areas and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the upcoming SCO summit to be held in China," the press service concluded.