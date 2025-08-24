Lavrov sees mutual respect between Putin and Trump

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, respect each other and appreciate the desire to protect the national interests of their states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News in an interview.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin respects US President Donald Trump. He respects how attentive President Trump is to the national interests of the United States, and is focused on protecting the interests, well-being, and historical heritage of the American people. President Trump respects the same attitude of Russian President Putin towards protecting Russia's national interests and the basic interests of Russian citizens, including the right to be a nation with a rich history, traditions and, if you like, a duty to support those who share the values of the Russian language and, if you like, the Russian world," Lavrov stressed.

He noted that the United States started wars in Central America because one American citizen was physically attacked. However, as the minister noted, this has never raised any questions in the American media. "We are there [in Ukraine] protecting millions of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking people who wanted to be citizens of Ukraine, but the putschists who came to power in Ukraine declared them terrorists," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov also said that Vladimir Zelensky, long before the special military operation, in an interview with a Western media outlet, he called the residents of Donbass not people, but "individuals." "He also said that if, they say, living in Ukraine, you belong to Russian culture and history, then for the sake of the future of your children and grandchildren, go to Russia. Is this the kind of ‘democracy’ the Americans support?"

On August 15, the Presidents of Russia and the United States met at a military base in Alaska. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and returning to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president said there was progress in the negotiations, but noted that not all parties had managed to come to an agreement.