Zelensky won’t be able to shift focus from issue of Russian language in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will not be able to shift the focus from the problem of banning the Russian language and the canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"He said that Russian will not be the state language. However, generally speaking, no one is particularly insisting on this. The first step, which does not depend on any wishes of Zelensky or anyone else, is the repeal of all laws that banned the Russian language and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church in gross violation of the UN Charter. This is why he is trying to shift the focus of the problem, which he will fail to do," the minister told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Zelensky told reporters earlier that Ukraine did not intend to grant Russian the status of a state language as part of the settlement of the conflict with Russia.