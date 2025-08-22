Russian Su-34 frontline bomber hits Ukrainian UAV control post by glide bombs

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The crew of a Su-34 frontline bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by glide bombs on a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control post in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Friday.

"The crew of a Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on a Ukrainian UAV control post in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup South. The strike was delivered at the designated coordinates by aerial bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module," the ministry said in a statement.

After receiving confirmation from reconnaissance that the target had been destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure, it said.