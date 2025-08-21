Russian president may visit India before year-end — Russia’s FM Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may pay a visit to India before the end of this year and preparations are already underway to organize this visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Our political interaction, political dialogue at the highest level, as well as at the level of foreign ministries and other government agencies is highly dynamic," Lavrov said at a news conference after talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow.

"Today we discussed upcoming events within the framework of this dialogue, including preparations for the visit of the Russian president to India by the end of this year," the Russian minister noted.

"We have plans to prepare a solid package of documents for this summit," Lavrov continued.

Russia’s top diplomat also pointed out that "last year, bilateral trade increased by 15% and set an absolute record in the post-Soviet history of relations between Moscow and New Delhi."

"On the whole, the economic foundation of our particularly privileged strategic partnership is steadily and progressively gaining steam and is another indicator pointing to the special nature of our relations," he continued.

"We are convinced that the development of these relations and this strategic partnership meets our peoples’ fundamental interests and contributes to world and regional security and stability, which is very important under the currently complicated conditions on the global arena," Lavrov added.