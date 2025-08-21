Lavrov calls Europe's statements that Kiev defends European values 'confession'

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Statements by EU representatives that Ukraine is defending "European values" are a confession and an admission of what these values really represent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks in Moscow with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"And when [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen and other officials in Brussels declare with pathos that Ukraine must be supported to the end because Ukraine defends European values, well, here you go: this is a confession, an admission of what these ‘European values’ really are," the top Russian diplomat said.

"We have drawn attention countless times to the fact that the West, which teaches everyone how to ensure human rights in accordance with various neoliberal doctrines, has never once mentioned 'human rights' when discussing Ukraine all these years. What does this mean? It means that the West is satisfied with how the Ukrainian regime is eradicating the Russian language in all spheres - education, culture, and the media - and banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. It means that the West is satisfied with how this regime glorifies and extols Bandera followers and other collaborators convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal for collaborating with Nazi Germany. Such a regime seems to suit the West," Lavrov added.