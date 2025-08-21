Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup North in special military operation area

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the Battlegroup North and listened to commanders’ reports on the situation in the area of its responsibility, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Thursday.

"Belousov held a working meeting at a command post of the Battlegroup North where he listened to reports on the current situation and the nature of the enemy’s activity in the area of the Battlegroup’s responsibility and assigned it some objectives," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup North Commander Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov reported to the defense minister on measures to outfit the Battlegroup’s forces with advanced armament and military equipment and carry out their upgrade, taking into account the combat experience gained in the special military operation, the ministry said.

The defense minister viewed the latest robotic systems used in the special military operation, it said.

"At the command post, Belousov was briefed on the specifics of using domestically-developed unmanned aerial vehicles to effectively strike manpower and military equipment by employing reconnaissance/strike and reconnaissance/engagement systems. In particular, he inspected unmanned aerial vehicles capable of remotely laying mines on terrain and also destroying enemy armored targets and fortifications," the ministry said.

The Russian defense chief also viewed ground robotic vehicles used to strike enemy armor and heavily fortified strongholds, and also delivering supplies to the Battlegroup’s personnel at forward positions, it said.