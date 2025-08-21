Actions of Europe, Kiev undermine Trump's efforts to settle crisis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The actions of the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime and the Ukrainian leadership itself are undermining US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks in Moscow with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"The goals of the current Ukrainian leadership, fueled by Western sponsors of the Kiev regime, are directed against the efforts being made by [US] President [Donald] Trump, with whom we are actively cooperating to find long-term, sustainable solutions to the conflict and eliminate its root causes," the top Russian diplomat said.

"The other side, on the contrary, wants to exacerbate these root causes by creating certain alliances in the field of Ukraine's security that are anti-Russian and based on aggressive intentions towards our country," Lavrov emphasized.