Russia’s Battlegroup South destroys two Ukrainian UAV control posts in Donetsk region

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup South destroyed two Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Thursday.

"In the area near the settlement of Ivanopolye, an UAV team of the 4th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade uncovered an enemy camouflaged UAV control post. The target was fully destroyed by well-coordinated operations of strike UAV operators and 152mm Msta-B howitzer teams," the ministry said in a statement.

Also, during aerial reconnaissance, a camouflaged UAV control post of the Ukrainian army was uncovered in a forest belt near the settlement of Serebryanka, it said.

"The target was destroyed by a powerful strike of 152mm Giatsint-B howitzers," the ministry reported.