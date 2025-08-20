Russian-Indian summit scheduled for 2025 — Russian First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian summit is planned to be held this year, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov said at the meeting of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission for cooperation.

"The political interaction, which is based on regular personal communications between leaders of Russia and India, is traditionally at the highest level. All that forms a sound base for further development of our relations. The next Russian-Indian summit planned to be held by the end of this year will be the milestone event in this regard," Manturov said.

Russia attributes significance to coordination of cooperation efforts at multilateral forums, primarily the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, he noted.

"The presidency in BRICS will go to India next year. I am confident this will provide an extra impulse to promotion of joint initiatives in the trade and economic sphere, which occupies the central place in the agenda of our intergovernmental commission," Manturov added.