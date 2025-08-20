Western sanctions serve as catalyst for uniting 'pragmatic' forces — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Western sanctions against Russia helped the country strengthen ties with its allies and led pragmatic forces to unite globally, a senior diplomat said.

"Paradoxical as it may sound, the special military operation and everything that followed from our ill-wishers, from the collective West, became, to a certain extent, a trigger for strengthening ties between different parts of the world, between the Global South and East, between Russia and such a large, powerful group of countries that are ready and willing to develop relations with our country," Russian Foreign Ministry’s Economic Cooperation Department Director Dmitry Birichevsky said at the New Era - New Paths forum.

Destruction of trust in West

"And what did the West's reaction to the special military operation show? We believed that our trust in our partners, primarily in Europe and the United States, and in others who joined in the sanctions pressure on our country, was already quite deep and strong, and that a certain level of trust had been established. But suddenly, in an instant, it was destroyed. At the same time, enormous pressure began to be exerted on countries in the Global South and East because it is supposedly impossible to cooperate with Russia. The message was clear: 'You must not, and if you do, you will be punished one way or another’," the diplomat pointed out.

Birichevsky cited as an example the recent actions of the US administration in establishing trade agreements, pointing to the primacy of bilateral agreements between the US and the country with which it is concluded, to the detriment of what is happening in the World Trade Organization (WTO). "The conditions for such a tariff deal are that you should not cooperate or conclude free trade agreements with so-called non-market economies. The approach itself is non-market, dictatorial, and blackmailing. They call for non-cooperation with countries that they consider to be non-market economies," the diplomat pointed out.

Uniting pragmatic forces

According to Birichevsky, this is precisely why it is necessary to unite all healthy, pragmatic forces.

"Of course, everyone has different interests. These interests are manifested in the EAEU, the SCO, BRICS, the G20, and so on. Each country has its own interests, but we all share the understanding that we cannot progress alone. On the contrary, we will close ourselves off and retreat into isolation. No one wants that," the diplomat emphasized.

He listed connectivity, reducing barriers — especially trade barriers — and eliminating non-tariff barriers and administrative difficulties as one of the main priorities of the Greater Eurasian Partnership initiative.

"This includes everything related to trade, transport, and infrastructure that connects us all, primarily energy infrastructure, transport, and communications. It also includes information security, technology, artificial intelligence, and scientific cooperation. Without progress in science and the exchange of experience and technologies, we will not move forward. That is why such an initiative is now in high demand," the diplomat emphasized.

"The countries that are part of our Eurasian circle are largely distant from the Ukrainian crisis. They want healthy, pragmatic cooperation," Birichevsky concluded.